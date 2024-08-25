GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

HYDRA reclaims 43.94 acres from ‘encroachers’ in three months

In the three months since its inception, HYDRA has demolished 18 properties within ORR limits

Updated - August 26, 2024 12:02 am IST

Published - August 25, 2024 11:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
HYDRA officials demolishing illegal constructions on the Full Tank Level area and buffer zone of Thammidikunta lake near Hitech City in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HYDRA officials demolishing illegal constructions on the Full Tank Level area and buffer zone of Thammidikunta lake near Hitech City in Hyderabad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Top politicians, prominent businessmen, film stars and some of the most influential people in society were among those whose structures came under the JCBs of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring Agency (HYDRA), which has reclaimed 43.94 acres of encroached land within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits in three months.

The names and the extent of land reclaimed were submitted to the government by the HYDRA Commissioner A. V. Ranganath in a detailed report. In the three months since its inception, HYDRA has demolished 18 properties within ORR limits, as per the report. The biggest chunk of 15.25 acres was reclaimed from former Union Minister Pallam Raju’s brother Pallam Anand (ORO Sports), Kaveri Seeds owner and Ex-TTD Member G.V. Bhasker Rao, Sunil Reddy (Contested MLA candidate of the BJP in Manthani constituency) and Anupama, wife of Srinivas, who is the owner of Pro Kabaddi after their structures were demolished in Gandipet lake in Khanapur and Chilkur.

Twelve acres were reclaimed from AIMIM MLA of Bahadurpura, Mohammed Mubeen, whose building of five floors was demolished apart from sheds and AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmat Beig’s Ground plus two floors was also demolished in the Bhumruq Dowla lake in Rajendranagar.

Another big sufferer was film star Akkineni Nagarjuna, from whom 4.9 acres of land was reclaimed with 8 structures demolished including two huge sheds and six sheds. Another 3.5 acres were reclaimed from a local BRS leader Ratnakaram Sai Raju, whose illegally erected sheds on Chintal Lake in Gajularamaram were demolished. Park encroachment of 0.18 acres in Nandagiri Hills, Road No. 69, Jubilee Hills was also cleared and the report said that BRS MLA, who shifted to the Congress, Danam Nagender was supporting the encroachers.

The demolitions took place at several locations, including Banjara Hills, Lotus Pond, Mansoorabad, BJR Nagar, Gajularamaram, Chintal and Ameerpet. The first demolition was on June 27 when the enforcement team cleared the park encroachment in the Film Nagar Cooperative Society.

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.