HYDRAA is drama by Cong. govt: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Former State BJP president and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar called the Congress a “big drama company that is initiating fresh dramas by unleashing HYDRAA on lake encroachments, creating controversy over statue installation and ordering a survey on loan waiver implementation.”

“The gimmicks of this government has surpassed even that of the erstwhile BRS Government and this is only to divert the people’s attention to the failure to implement the promised six guarantees. They have lost the confidence of people in the shortest possible time,” the Karimnagar MP alleged on Friday.

“How can there be different rules for the Owaisis and others on demolishing encroachments on lake beds and buffer zones? Why are notices not issued to educational institutions run by the Owaisi family in Bandlaguda lake? The government should be ashamed of not taking up any action following threats by MLA Abkaruddin Owaisi,” he told a party workshop being held as a precursor to the membership drive from next week.

The government ordering a re-survey on farmers’ loan waiver implementation is yet another ‘drama’ and a “time wasting tactics” when the banks have all the necessary information on the list of beneficiaries and those eligible, he said.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar also accused the Congress of spreading wrong information about the Supreme Court granting bail to BRS MLC K. Kavitha. “What has the BJP got to do with the bail? It is shameful to make such comments against the Apex Court and the Chief Minister also got a warning,” he pointed out.

Arguing that the Congress and BRS have forged an understanding with the latter not putting up a candidate despite having 38 MLAs for the recent Rajya Sabha election, he said that the Congress had fielded noted advocate Abhishek Singhvi, who had argued for Ms. Kavitha’s bail.

“It is crystal clear that both the parties will soon join forces having shared power earlier. BJP cannot even dream of having BRS on its side when it is dynastic and corrupt like the Congress,” he said. The party has always recognised hard working cadre with those in the top positions including himself having risen from the ranks, he added.

‘Insulted courts’

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has “insulted the courts and people should take note of his contempt of constitutional bodies”.

Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender warned the government against demolishing “poor people’s houses” in the name of encroachments on water bodies and said such action can be taken only after providing them alternate accommodation. Former MLC N. Ramchander Rao presided over the meeting.

