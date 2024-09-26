HYDRAA demolitions are affecting the poor, says Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy, also the Telangana BJP president, has told Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy that the ongoing demolitions by Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) are “disproportionately” impacting the “poor and middle class” as they are being done without a plan or consulting the affected people.

In an open letter to the Chief Minister, a copy of which was released to the media on Thursday, he said additional powers conferred upon HYDRAA has further intensified concerns of many directly impacted by its actions. “There appears to be a focus on demolishing houses under the pretext of illegal constructions, with the underlying objective of staying in the news cycle continuously,” he said.

While removing illegal structures is welcome, the process must be carried out with “fairness, legality, and compassion”. While governments usually pursue building houses for the underprivileged, roads, bridges, hospitals, the Congress government emphasis has been on “gaining recognition through acts of demolition rather than creation,” he charged.

Claiming that he has no intention to criticise the government but was presenting the concerns brought by many to his attention, Mr. Kishan Reddy said removing unauthorised constructions in Full Tank Level (FTL) areas is appreciated. “How is it justifiable to suddenly declare these homes illegal? How are these poor and middle-class families supposed to cope, many of whom have taken loans and spent a lifetime of their savings to build their houses? It is also concerning that buildings with approvals are also being demolished,” said Mr. Reddy.

The Union Minister has suggested that the government also have discussions with the 13,000 people living in the Musi river bed before demolishing their houses and moving them to alternative avenues of accommodation like the double-bedroom houses first.

While protection of stormwater drains and public lands is essential, demolishing homes without providing alternative accommodations is “unacceptable”, he said and wanted the government to enact stringent laws holding illegal layout makers accountable