HYDRAA demolitions aimed at diverting investments from Hyderabad to Amaravati, alleges BRS leader

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has accused the Congress Government in Telangana of terrorising the poor, middle class and the realty sector with the demolition of structures by HYDRAA without following due process and any policy, with an objective to redirect the investments from Hyderabad to Andhra Pradesh Capital Amaravati.

Addressing a press conference held in Hyderabad on Saturday (August 31, 2024), party leader A. Rakesh Reddy said that though the BRS was not against Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and its eviction from encroached lands and demolition of illegal structures of affluent sections, the party was against rendering the poor and middle-class homeless.

He sought to know whether the HYDRAA had any legality, approval of the State Cabinet and public opinion in support of it. He noted that no law would force any government to render the poor homeless by demolishing their homes after giving permissions for constructions in the past.

The HYDRAA had come into existence in July. He sought to know the method adopted to study the encroachments of water bodies, nalas (drains) and other government lands in less than a month. After the demolition of the N-Convention Centre, people thought that HYDRAA would only target the affluent sections but the bulldozers were slowly gunning the poor. He demanded that the government give compensation and construct new houses elsewhere to the poor whose houses were razed.

He noted that Congress leaders such as P. Janardhan Reddy and Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had fought for house sites and houses for the poor but now the Congres government issued notices to the poor.