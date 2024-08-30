HYDRAA demolishes unauthorised structures

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) has pulled down unauthorised structures in Ramnagar area on Friday, which were reportedly built on a public road.

Two temporary structures, including a toddy shop and a shed, and a building with ground plus two floors, have been brought down using earthmovers in Manemma Galli of the area.

A statement from HYDRAA informed that joint inspection had been conducted along with deputy city planner of Musheerabad circle and officials of the Revenue department before taking up demolitions.

It was found during inspections that the road was illegally occupied and structures were raised without permission from the competent authority.

Due to encroachments, the existing drainage system was blocked from the main running line, resulting in regular overflow of sewage as complained by the residents. There is a sanction for construction of drainage line but works have not been taken up.

Residents of Ramnagar have informed that the temporary structures had existed in the locality for at least 30-40 years and the permanent building was constructed about 10 years ago.