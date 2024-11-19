 />
HYDRAA Commissioner promises time-bound inquiry into Ameenpur encroachments

Published - November 19, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A.V. Ranganath

A.V. Ranganath | Photo Credit:

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited several colonies in Ameenpur municipality following complaints from residents about encroachments affecting parks and lakes, as well as a lake submerging residential layouts.

Later, addressing the media, Mr. Ranganath highlighted concerns surrounding Peddacheruvu, one of the biggest lakes in the municipality. This expansion has reportedly led to the submergence of nearby residential layouts. “A time-bound inquiry will be launched to take this up,” said Mr. Ranganath, adding that the extent of the lake as per records would be thoroughly verified.

He further stated that there were complaints from residents of Padmavati Colony, who alleged that former MLA Katsani Rambhupal Reddy was involved in encroaching local lands. A detailed survey will be conducted to investigate these claims, he said. In addition, complaints were received about the encroachment of a park in Venkata Ramana Colony. Mr. Ranganath said that HYDRAA would initiate appropriate action if the encroachment is confirmed.

