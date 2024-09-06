GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HYDRAA case: Pool Singh gets stay order on arrest

Published - September 06, 2024 01:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice K. Sujana of Telangana High Court on Thursday (September 5, 2024) passed an interim order staying the arrest of Bachupally Mandal Revenue Officer M. Pool Singh against whom the Economic Offence Wing of Cyberabad police commissionerate registered a criminal case. Mr. Singh moved the HC by way of a criminal petition seeking stay order after the Cyberabad police registered a criminal case based on the recommendations of the HYDRAA for alleged failure to check illegal encroachments.

