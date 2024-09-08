HYDRAA carries out demolition drive across Hyderabad

A massive demolition drive was conducted by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) in various parts of Hyderabad on Sunday (September 8, 2024.) The operation, which involved the assistance of revenue and police authorities, targeted unauthorised constructions in and around waterbodies.

Drama unfolded at the gated community of villas developed by Laxmi Srinivasa Constructions in Mallampet. Despite permission being granted for 65 villas, 255 more had been built illegally. The authorities began demolishing structures, starting with two villas constructed in the FTL area.

HYDRA reclaims 43.94 acres from ‘encroachers’ in three months

Initially, two villas constructed in the FTL were razed, followed by five more in the buffer zone. In all, 20 villas have been marked as ‘unauthorised’ constructions and a red ‘X’ was marked on them. Dundigal Tahsildar Syed Matheen said that notice would be served on the remaining owners of the villas and demolition taken up in due course. “We are going to demolish eight villas today and bring down the remaining unauthorised constructions as per the notices given by the Irrigation Department officials,” he said.

An office bearer of the gated community in Laxmi Srinivasa Constructions at Mallampet said the HYDRAA personnel’s visit was unexpected on Sunday morning. The residents were asked to vacate their houses within 30 minutes. The office bearer said sometime in 2020, notices had been served on six villas stating that they were constructed in FTL. Subsequently, several people purchased villas ranging from ₹60-lakhs in 2018 to ₹1.50 crore recently.

Many villas are completed and some in various stages of construction. “We have not been served any notice since 2020 and now suddenly the officials come and ask us to vacate the houses. The demolition drive is against the word given by HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath that the houses in the buffer zone will not be demolished without notices. But, what is happening today is against his promise,” the office bearer asked.

Residents of the community expressed outrage, claiming that they had not received adequate notice before the demolition. They argued that HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath had previously assured them that houses in the buffer zone would not be demolished without proper notice.

Meanwhile, at Sunnam Cheruvu of Madhapur, several traders were caught off guard as their godowns were demolished. Many of these businesses, dealing in sanitary and hardware products, had substantial stock worth crores of rupees inside the structures. Despite pleas for more time to remove their belongings, the demolition proceeded.

A couple residing at the area doused themselves with diesel as a protest against the demolition. Officials from the Madhapur police said that they snatched a match box from them and rescued them. “We have deployed about 90 officers from Cyberabad for additional bandobast,” said the officer.

A businessman, whose leased shed was demolished, broke down saying that stock worth ₹4 crore was inside. “Please allow us sometime, we will remove all the stock from the shed. We can not be literally thrown on the roads,” the businessman lamented. Another trader too said stock worth ₹1 crore had been brought down along with the structure. Locals entered into an argument with the officials for the demolition drive without notice. An apartment complex constructed in FTL was razed.

Builder of SVS Tulip in Sunnam Cheruvu in Madhapur categorically said that he had obtained all permissions before taking up constructions. “All my residents are retired employees, who had taken loans to buy the property. There is a stay in the apartment complex. Despite this the HYDRAA officials have taken up demolition without giving us any notice,” he pointed out. As tension mounted a few women poured petrol and tried to set themselves ablaze. Police prevented them from taking the extreme step and whisked them away.

In Ameenpur Cheruvu of Sangareddy district, HYDRAA and Revenue Department took up demolition in HMT colony and Vaninagara with the assistance of police personnel. Construction done by a former YSRCP legislator from Rayalaseema was among the structures that faced action in the demolition drive.

HYDRAA issues statement

Meanwhile, in response to the public outcry, HYDRAA issued a statement clarifying its stance on demolitions. The authority emphasised that no occupied house or residence would be demolished, regardless of its location in the FTL or buffer zone. They further stated that only new constructions coming up in these areas would be razed.

HYDRAA explained that the structures demolished in Madhapur Sunnam Cheruvu, Mallampet Cheruvu of Dundigal were under construction and had been built without permission within the FTL or Buffer Zones. They also clarified that the structures demolished at Ameenpur were mainly compound walls, rooms, and sheds encroached upon by Mr. Katasani Ram Bhoopal reddy, an ex-MLA from Panyam, Andhra Pradesh.

The authority assured the public that no occupied house would be demolished and urged people to refrain from purchasing properties located in the FTL or Buffer Zone of any lake. They advised those with doubts regarding FTL or Buffer zones to check HMDA lakes (website) or approach HYDRAA for clarification.