HYDRAA and traffic police to identify and remove trees prone to fall

Published - October 18, 2024 09:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Workers remove branches of a tree which recently fell down due to rain at Lakdi Ka Pul in Hyderabad.

Workers remove branches of a tree which recently fell down due to rain at Lakdi Ka Pul in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

A joint review meeting of the commissioner, Hyderabad Disaster Response & Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), A.V. Ranganath, with additional commissioner, Traffic, P. Vishwaprasad, on Thursday, has decided to identify trees and branches prone to fall, and remove them.

The decision was taken a day after a person died and another was seriously injured on September 16, due to a tree fall on a bike at Saidabad. It was also decided in the meeting to impart training in traffic control operations to the Disaster Response Force teams, so that they can assist the traffic police on regular days.

On days of heavy rain, the traffic police would join forces with the DRF teams to clear roads of waterlogging. Further, the meeting discussed the action to be taken to prevent inundation at the chronic water logging points identified by both the departments.

Deliberations were held about use of motor pumps with higher horse power, how water should be diverted, and about the activities to be taken up at field level for permanent solution to the problem. It has been resolved to remove waste clogging up the stormwater drains, and to lay new lines for faster clearing of water. The city has a total 144 water logging points, of which 65 are within the core city.

Decisions have also been made to clear the permanent commercial outlets occupying the footpaths on major roads and colony roads. A special drive will be conducted to clear the footpaths and roads, about which the traders will be given advance notice. Efforts will also be made to clear the footpaths of power transformers, telecommunication ducts, and garbage bins in consultation with the departments concerned.

Both the departments will be regularly meeting once a month to discuss the action to be taken and to review the progress, a press statement informed.

