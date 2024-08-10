HYDRA begins demolishing encroachments on Bam Rukn Ud-Dowla lake

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection (HYDRA) Agency, upon instructions from the Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, has begun demolition of the illegal structures in the FTL area of Bam Rukn Ud-Dowla lake in Rajendranagar mandal of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per sources, the operations began on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

High tension prevailed in Kings Colony and Shastripuram areas as the houses of some VIPs were allegedly demolished.

The encroachment and filling of the heritage lake had been long condoned by civic and revenue authorities despite objections from the Irrigation officials and concerned citizens under the pretext of a High Court judgement which merely asked the officials to follow due procedure.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.