HYDRA begins demolishing encroachments on Bam Rukn Ud-Dowla lake

High tension prevailed in Kings Colony and Shastripuram areas as the houses of some VIPs were allegedly demolished; the encroachment and filling of the lake were flagged by civic and revenue authorities

Published - August 10, 2024 04:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Swathi
V. Swathi
Bam Rukn Ud-Dowlah, a Nizam era reservoir in Rajendranagar mandal in Hyderabad, is under the threat of extinction, owing to encroachment. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu

Bam Rukn Ud-Dowlah, a Nizam era reservoir in Rajendranagar mandal in Hyderabad, is under the threat of extinction, owing to encroachment. Photo: NAGARA GOPAL / The Hindu | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection (HYDRA) Agency, upon instructions from the Commissioner A.V. Ranganath, has begun demolition of the illegal structures in the FTL area of Bam Rukn Ud-Dowla lake in Rajendranagar mandal of the city.

As per sources, the operations began on Saturday (August 10, 2024).

High tension prevailed in Kings Colony and Shastripuram areas as the houses of some VIPs were allegedly demolished.

Report on water bodies in Hyderabad presents grim picture: HC

The encroachment and filling of the heritage lake had been long condoned by civic and revenue authorities despite objections from the Irrigation officials and concerned citizens under the pretext of a High Court judgement which merely asked the officials to follow due procedure.

