HYDRA aims at improved quality of life, says CM

He hits out at BRS in indirect reference for their restlessness over losing power

Published - August 02, 2024 10:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday stated that the government has proposed Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) agency to strike a coordination between different government departments, wings and agencies for better planning and disaster response towards improved quality of life within the Outer Ring Road area.

In his concluding remarks as part of the short discussion on - Activities for Sustainable Urban Development in Hyderabad Metro City - in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to develop Hyderabad, including the ‘original’ (old) city, despite the efforts being made by some forces to portray that everything is not fine by citing issues such as law and order for their selfish ends.

“They are unable to digest the fact that they are thrown out of power by people. How long they want to continue in power,” he said referring indirectly to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leadership. “If such is the situation for those who ruled the State for just 10 years, what it would have been for Nizams for losing power after ruling the area for seven generation and about 230 years, though they had developed Hyderabad on par with several western cities of those days”, Mr. Revanth Reddy said.

The city is still thriving on the underground storm water drainage system that was developed by the Nizams and with the urbanisation and rapid development of the city with massive migration from rural areas, the infrastructure is unable to cope up with the growth leading to inundation of roads, low-lying areas even for 2 cm rain an hour. Encroachment of water bodies indiscriminately had complicated the issue further, he explained.

He stated that the government had identified 141 blind spots of water logging and traffic jams and had decided to construct several underground water harvesting wells with 10 lakh litres capacity each to prevent water logging on roads. Citing some locations, he said they would be constructed in Khairatabad RTA office, Nursing College beside Raj Bhavan, Biodiversity Park and from there water would be pumped to regular drains.

On the Musi River Front development, the Chief Minister said it would be taken up for 55 km length with a comprehensive plan to take care of people to be displaced from the banks of Musi river. Global tenders were called for detailed reports and even the estimates were not prepared yet, he said.

He stated that the government is planning to bring water to Osmansagar and Himayathsagar lakes from Mallannasagar with about ₹8,000 crore cost, a suspension bridge across the Mir Alam tank connecting it with the Bengaluru Highway and PVNR Expressway on either sides and Hyderabad Eye on the lines of London Eye project.

