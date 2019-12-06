Hyderbad ‘encounter’ killing: Killed vet’s parents hail police action

“It’s perfect justice for my slain daughter,” is how the father of the 27-year-old veterinary doctor reacted after news of the gunning down of four accused in the rape and murder case broke out on Friday morning.

“The killing of the four at the spot close to where my daughter was burnt is the right justice,” the father told reporters at his residence on the city outskirts. He said what the police did was right and it would deter others from indulging in such activities. The mother too hailed the police for speedy justice.

The younger sister of the victim said they hoped that the accused would get capital punishment but never expected that they would be killed in an encounter. “This is a wake-up call and warning to all such people who violate women,” she remarked.

There was a heavy rush of people at the residence of the rape victim. The colony residents, who had protested vehemently against the incident too came out, particularly the women, and congratulated the police for their prompt action. Many working women told reporters that they were first shaken by the rape and murder incident but now had the confidence that the police will always be with them in times of distress. Sweets were distributed in the colony.

Meanwhile, there was all-round support for the police action as women and students took to the streets, raising slogans in favour of the police.

In a related development, a pall of gloom descended at the native villages of the four accused in Narayanpet district as the news of the encounter death reached. Md. Arif’s mother broke down after hearing the death of her son, while the mother of Jollu Siva fell weeping loudly.

CPI leader K. Narayana went on record congratulating the police for the encounter and justified their action.

The entire Telugu film industry backed the police action. In a series of tweets, actors Nagarjuna, Junior NTR, Nani, Manchu Manoj and others said the decision was right.

Reports suggest that hundreds of calls are being made to ‘100’ to congratulate the police.