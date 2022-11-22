Hyderabad’s vegan bodybuilder wins silver in Natural Mr World meet

November 22, 2022 12:14 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

V V SUBRAHMANYAM

For K. Venkatesan, the vegan bodybuilder from the city, it was a memorable outing in the Natural Mr. World bodybuilding championship in Los Angeles last week-end.

“Yes, it would have been great if I had achieved my first target of a gold. But anyhow, even a silver is truly a significant achievement for me,” said a visibly delighted Venkatesan on return to the city.

The 45-year-old vegan bodybuilder’s daily training rigorous training schedule includes 45 minutes for cardio separately, besides different forms of pranayama.

“The biggest challenge in the pre-championship phase for such an event is to focus on more repetitions with less weight. It is always important to keep an eye on the heart-rate,” said the bodybuilder who doesn’t use any supplements.

“When I do those repetitions, I visualise and concentrate on my mind to muscle connection on every single repetition. I have to stay 100% focussed,” Venkatesan said.

“The other interesting aspect of training for this kind of championship is that I change my workout style every three months so that my body does not get used to the variations and the stock helps the body concentrate better,” he said.

Venkatesan, was also a silver medallist earlier in 2015 edition and is grateful to UR Life Studio and Mr. Ravi of TV5 channel for helping him in a big way. He prepares his own protein drink consisting of 32 organic pulses and nuts which he consumes two scoops every two hours daily. And, his solid food intake is only seasonal vegetables and fruits.

The winner of 50 medals at national and international meets so far, now targets to compete at the age of 100!

“I compete every year to see how I am progressing towards that goal,” he signed off on a confident and contented note.