Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs remain short of full capacity

With rains weakening from heavy over the weekend to a light drizzle on Monday, water levels in reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar remained short of the full reservoir level. Over the past 24 hours, the water level rose by 2.9 feet and 3.95 feet respectively.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Osmansagar was receiving an inflow at 3,000 cusec and holding 2.851 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water against the full capacity of 3.90 TMC. Himayatsagar was receiving inflow at 1,500 cusec and was holding 2.215 TMC of water against its full capacity of 2.970 TMC.

Executive director from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Mayank Mittal, along with senior officials, visited the Osmansagar reservoir on Monday and took stock of the situation.

According to the water board, 39.783 TMC of water is available in the reservoirs of Osmansagar, Himayathsagar, Singur, Manjeera and Akkampalli. Official data also showed that the corresponding combined storage of these five reservoirs last year was about 35 TMC.