GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs remain short of full capacity

Published - September 02, 2024 09:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

With rains weakening from heavy over the weekend to a light drizzle on Monday, water levels in reservoirs of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar remained short of the full reservoir level. Over the past 24 hours, the water level rose by 2.9 feet and 3.95 feet respectively.

As of 6 p.m. on Monday, Osmansagar was receiving an inflow at 3,000 cusec and holding 2.851 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water against the full capacity of 3.90 TMC. Himayatsagar was receiving inflow at 1,500 cusec and was holding 2.215 TMC of water against its full capacity of 2.970 TMC.

Executive director from Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board Mayank Mittal, along with senior officials, visited the Osmansagar reservoir on Monday and took stock of the situation.

According to the water board, 39.783 TMC of water is available in the reservoirs of Osmansagar, Himayathsagar, Singur, Manjeera and Akkampalli. Official data also showed that the corresponding combined storage of these five reservoirs last year was about 35 TMC.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.