Hyderabad’s Mounted Police: a timeless tradition, a modern necessity

Telangana’s mounted police force has been a symbol of its majesty, leaving spectators awestruck during the Republic Day, State Formation Day and Independence Day parades in the state capital.

On a regular weekday in the city, officers on their well-trained horses patrol the Necklace Road, Assembly and parts of Old City in the South Zone, filling the air with the rhythmic clip-clop of hooves and never failing to make heads turn.

A typical day at the Mounted Police Headquarters at Goshamahal starts at 6 a.m., with officers readying their horses in an hour-long exercise and training session on the riding ground. Many gather along the boundary wall to get a glimpse of the horses running; jumping; performing tactical formations; and undergoing obstacle and direction training, their sturdy march raising the grey sand off the field. These sessions equip them with the skill to navigate the the densely populated areas of the city.

After a short break, they are off to a long grooming session, which includes a sand bath to soothe stiff muscles, a water bath and brushing to keep their shiny coats clean. A meal comprising fodder, soaked black chickpeas and carrot completes their morning routine before they are despatched for duties.

Head Constable Bhaskar, who has been with the force for the past 15 years, says he looks forward to the mornings to come back to his horse — seven-year-old Polonsky. Others expressed similar excitement. Moula Ali, who has been with the force’s oldest serving horse – 19-year-old Roshan — says he feels fulfilled as he is able to do his duty while taking care of the animal.

“Until 1984, we had separate recruitment for mounted police officers. Since 1985, a few officers from each general batch, who are animal lovers and are committed to taking full responsibility of their horse, join the mounted police voluntarily,” says Assistant Reserve Sub-Inspector (ARSI) Pruthvi Singh, who has been supervising the facility for the past 40 years.

Established in 1950, the Hyderabad Mounted Police have a total of 50 horses now — 31 housed in the Goshamahal stable and 19 in Masab Tank stable. They had been brought from various parts of the country, including Udhagamandalam (Ooty), Jodhpur, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Race Club. A team of 62 constables, head constables, inspectors and home guards along with about 24 stablemen, maintenance staff and others look after the animals. Between 150-170 police officers and 150-160 horses have worked in the facility.

Mounted force in a digital era

At a time when digital transformation of police is taking the centre stage, the need for heightened visibility, non-lethal and effective crowd control and minimising pressure on force continues to keep mounted policing relevant. The recent festivities, religious and political processions, protests and agitations across the city has kept the 75-year-old force ‘on its hooves’.

When off-duty, these horses win laurels for the State in national competitions. Currently, they are preparing for the upcoming National Police Duty Meet.

Mounted platoons are an inalienable part of the Hyderabad police regardless of the amount of technology introduced, says Commissioner of Police C. V. Anand. The aim is to increase their involvement and visibility for effective policing, and a significant investment is being made in the areas of health and infrastructure for the horses as well as dog squads.

“We are onboarding a permanent vet who will check the horses and the dogs once every two days to identify any health concerns. Investment is also being made to improve the infrastructure in stables and kennels,” he added.

The Hyderabad police have also written to the government to establish permanent veterinary units in the stables and kennels, says DCP, City Armed Reserve (CAR), Rakshitha K. Murthy. The police have tied up with government veterinary unit to identify infrastructural inadequacies and areas of improvement in the stables, which are now being addressed.

When horses are sourced, they undergo basic training that lasts about six months. The officers are also trained in horse riding and co-existing with them. “On an average, a horse serves about 10-12 years with the force. Often brought in at the age of 4-5 years, they retire at the age of about 16 years, depending on their health and fitness,” Mr. Singh said.

Notably, the retired horses are not sold; they continue to stay in the facility, only engaging in light work until their death. This, Singh says, is their way of thanking the horses for their duty.

As the night falls, the horses are back from their evening patrol. It is time for another round of feed and some grooming before the handlers leave for the day.