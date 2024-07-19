Hyderabad’s gridlocked IT corridor records 18 lakh traffic violations in first half of 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cyberabad Commissionerate, the IT hub of Hyderabad that sees gridlocked roads with office traffic, recorded 17.34 lakh traffic violations in the first half of 2024, second only to the Hyderabad Commissionerate, according to the Cyberabad traffic police.

Of these, 66.02% or 11.45 lakh cases were non-contact cases registered via surveillance cameras across 75 categories, including helmetless riding (3.78 lakh), driving while using cell phone (7,434), overspeeding or dangerous driving (1.54 lakh), wrong parking (93,511) and triple riding (26,524).

The police also registered 5.89 lakh contact cases (when a vehicle is stopped) across 108 categories, including helmetless riding (83,530), wrong parking (84,772), wrong-side driving (17,159) and driving without licence (14,551). This also included 12,125 drunk-driving cases.

Last year, close to 25 lakh non-contact and 10.3 lakh contact cases were registered within the commissionerate, according to the police.

Most number of cases

Among the 16 traffic police stations in the commissionerate, Rajendranagar topped the list with 98,710 non-contact cases, including 29,808 cases of overspeeding or dangerous driving and 26,762 cases of driving without helmet. As for contact cases, Miyapur led the charts with 80,518 cases registered between January and June of 2024.

Gachibowli on the IT corridor stood out among the top stations with the highest number of violations — 93,284 non-contact cases and 49,135 contact cases. Chevella recorded the least number of violations with 29,913 non-contact and 16,859 contact cases.

Speaking to The Hindu, Cyberabad Joint Commissioner (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said: “Cyberabad’s IT corridor primarily struggles with traffic congestion and violations that worsen the situation... Wrong-side driving, wrong parking and wrong entry timing are our key focus. Across 124 junctions in the commissionerate, automatic challans will now be generated for wrong-side driving and in cases of fatal accidents, offenders will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

Drunk-driving, driving by minors and driving without licence are the other key targets, the official added.

Challans worth ₹60 crore were generated for various violations in the six-month period across the Cyberabad Commissionerate, the Cyberabad traffic police said, adding that residents can report traffic violations on 9490617346. They can send a video or photo along with place, date and time of the violation, and a case will be registered based on that, the police said.

Rachakonda records 12.36 lakh violations

The Rachakonda commissionerate recorded a total of 12.36 lakh violations, which cost the offenders close to ₹35 crore.

Uppal (44,498) reported the maximum number of contact cases followed by LB Nagar (41,192) and Vanasthalipuram (21,168). LB Nagar (2.17 lakh) led charts in non-contact cases followed by Vanasthalipuram (2.09 lakh) and Malkajgiri (1.83 lakh). Challans worth ₹30.58 crore were generated in this category over the six-month period.

The commissionerate recorded 7,949 cases of drunk-driving cases, 1,666 of which were in LB Nagar, according to the police.

