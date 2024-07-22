Hyderabad’s Airport Metro works to start after JV pact with Centre

Construction of the new metro rail route to the international airport in Shamshabad is likely to begin soon after the formation of a joint venture (JV) between the Telangana government and the Centre.

Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Limited (HAML) is finalising, with the support of general consultant Systra, the detailed project reports (DPRs) for extension of phase 1 and phase 2.

HAML officers said that after the State government approves the DPRs, these can be submitted to the Centre for necessary permissions. The proposed airport metro line through the Old City, as directed by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, will have an interchange station at Chandrayangutta.

There is a plan to extend the yet-to-be-built 5.5-km MGBS-Falaknuma route (of the green line) in the Old City by another 2 km. Chandrayangutta is on the proposed 29-km Nagole-Mailardevpalli-P7 Road-international airport route.

The 67-km project, comprising the phase 1 extension and phase 2 construction, is estimated to cost over ₹20,000 crore, 15% of which will be borne by the Centre, 35% by the State, 45% by international funding agencies such as the Asian Development Bank or Japan International Cooperation Agency. The remaining 5% will be procured via public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We chose the JV mode because PPP model for the entire project may not work under current circumstances. The JV is a safe model. It will not be much of a financial burden either on the Centre or on State government because of the low interest rates by the international funding agencies when compared to indigenous financial institutions,” explained a senior officer seeking anonymity.

The HAML does not foresee too many obstacles for the clearance by the Centre although the DPRs will be circulated among different ministries, including the railways and highways, for their permissions.

“About 25 km of the 67-km metro rail viaduct construction is on national highways. Hence, we are involving them and the railways [which has four crossings on the route) in the design stage itself to avoid objections later on. This is one of the lessons learnt during the construction of the phase 1 of the metro rail, across 70 km in the three corridors,” he said.

The senior officer reckons the project will be taken up on “fast track” mode because of Mr. Revanth Reddy’s support and a substantial budget allocation being expected this year for the works.

The other proposed metro rail routes are: Mailardevpally-Aramgarh-new High Court at Rajenderanagar (4 km) Miyapur-Chandanagar-BHEL-Patancheru (14 km), Raidurg to Financial District via biodiversity junction (12 km) and LB Nagar-Vanasthalipuram-Hayatnagar (8 km).