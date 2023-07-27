ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabadi student found in Chicago under distressing conditions, mother seeks MEA intervention

July 27, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Hyderabad

Consulate General of India in Chicago responds to distress call

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who went to the USA to pursue a masters degree, was reportedly found disoriented and in dishevelled condition, prompting her mother and politicians to seek the Ministry of External Affairs’ intervention to bring her back home.

According to Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjad Ullah Khan, the victim’s mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago to help.

A resident of Moula Ali, the victim, according to Ms Fatima, left for the USA to pursue a masters course in TRINE University in 2021. While they spoke regularly, it was only around two months ago that contact with the victim ceased. Two Hyderabad youths found her in Chicago. She was in a state of depression, and her belongings stolen, she wrote.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Khan tweeted a copy of the victim’s passport, the letter to the MEA, and a video that purportedly showed the victim speaking to the Hyderabadi youths.

Responding to Mr Khan’s tweet, the CGI in Chicago stated that they were appraised of the case and were looking into it. The MEA’s MADAD too responded.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US