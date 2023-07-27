Hyderabadi student found in Chicago under distressing conditions, mother seeks MEA intervention

July 27, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 12:57 am IST - Hyderabad

A 37-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who went to the USA to pursue a masters degree, was reportedly found disoriented and in dishevelled condition, prompting her mother and politicians to seek the Ministry of External Affairs’ intervention to bring her back home.

According to Majlis Bachao Tehreek leader Amjad Ullah Khan, the victim’s mother Syeda Wahaj Fatima wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and requested the Consulate General of India (CGI) in Chicago to help.

A resident of Moula Ali, the victim, according to Ms Fatima, left for the USA to pursue a masters course in TRINE University in 2021. While they spoke regularly, it was only around two months ago that contact with the victim ceased. Two Hyderabad youths found her in Chicago. She was in a state of depression, and her belongings stolen, she wrote.

Mr Khan tweeted a copy of the victim’s passport, the letter to the MEA, and a video that purportedly showed the victim speaking to the Hyderabadi youths.

Responding to Mr Khan’s tweet, the CGI in Chicago stated that they were appraised of the case and were looking into it. The MEA’s MADAD too responded.

