Hyderabadi man killed on frontlines laid to rest

March 18, 2024 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

Mohammed Asfan, the 30-year-old who died fighting for Russia against Ukraine, on Sunday was laid to rest.

Asfan, who is survived by his wife and two children, was allegedly trafficked by travel agents to Russia last year on the pretext of finding him a job. According to the victim’s family members, he was sent to Moscow and was told that he would not have to go to the frontlines. Weeks after he was sent there, Mr Asfan, along with young men who found themselves in the similar circumstances had shot a video clip requesting the Union government’s help.

A solemn funeral procession saw scores of men walking toward the masjid in Bazaar Guard where the victim’s funeral prayers were performed. The body was then taken to a graveyard where he was laid to rest. Those who took part in the procession met the victim’s family, exchanged greetings, and conveyed their condolences. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Nampally legislator Majid Hussain, paid their respects to the family. In the masjid, Mr Owaisi was seen comforting Mohammed Irfan, the victim’s elder brother.

As was reported, several families sought Mr Owaisi’s help in bringing back their young men stranded along the Russia-Ukraine border. Mr Owaisi, who represents Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha, wrote to the Indian Embassy in Russia and sought their intervention. He requested that arrangements be made to bring back Indian nationals forced to fight against Ukraine.