Hyderabad youth sentenced to life in jail for clubbing girl to death

April 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 24-year-old youth from Vanasthalipuram was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for killing an engineering student who turned down his love, during a party in 2010. The LB Nagar court also fined the convict ₹50,000.

According to police, Anthati Shekar, who had finished his B.Tech in ECE, was in love with Maddipatla Divya, a fourth year B.Tech student who was staying with her uncle since her parents worked in Kolkata. Ms. Divya, however, turned down his offer. He was also jealous of her friendship with one of her classmates.

On September 19, 2010, he visited her home for a party. Around 2 p.m., he checked Ms. Divya’s phone and questioned her about some of the messages. Following the heated argument that ensued, he picked up a baseball bat and hit her on the head, killing her on the spot, police added.

Following a complaint from her uncle, Madala Venkat Rao, the Vanasthalipuram police arrested him.