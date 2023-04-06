ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad youth sentenced to life in jail for clubbing girl to death

April 06, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old youth from Vanasthalipuram was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for killing an engineering student who turned down his love, during a party in 2010. The LB Nagar court also fined the convict ₹50,000.

According to police, Anthati Shekar, who had finished his B.Tech in ECE, was in love with Maddipatla Divya, a fourth year B.Tech student who was staying with her uncle since her parents worked in Kolkata. Ms. Divya, however, turned down his offer. He was also jealous of her friendship with one of her classmates.

On September 19, 2010, he visited her home for a party. Around 2 p.m., he checked Ms. Divya’s phone and questioned her about some of the messages. Following the heated argument that ensued, he picked up a baseball bat and hit her on the head, killing her on the spot, police added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a complaint from her uncle, Madala Venkat Rao, the Vanasthalipuram police arrested him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US