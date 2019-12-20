Telangana

Hyderabad youth missing in NSP canal

Nishith Reddy, a resident of Ramanthapur in Hyderabad, went missing in the Nagarjunasagar Left Canal in the wee hours of Friday.

He was at the canal with four friends after midnight when the incident took place.

According to the Vemulapally police, around 2 a.m., when they were near the canal, Nishith Reddy reportedly slipped into the water. He got washed away as there was a strong current, and, till late on Friday evening, remained untraced.

He was in his early 20s and was a football coach at Alwal in the city. The Vemulapally police, however, said his missing in the canal at the odd hour was causing suspicion.

“His four friends are with us. Investigation and the booking of case will happen once Nishith Reddy is traced,” said the police.

