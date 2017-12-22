Hyderabad woman set on fire by jilted lover dies

A 25-year-old woman, who was set ablaze on December 21 evening in full public view in Secunderabad by a man suspected to be her lover, succumbed to her burns on December 22 morning, police said.

She died around 7.30 a.m. while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north zone) B. Sumathi said. The woman worked as a receptionist at an aluminium fabrication unit, police said.

“She passed away this morning. We are now altering the case sections also,” Ms. Sumathi said. The police on December 21 registered a case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

A police official earlier said the man was apparently in love with the woman and was harassing her. However, the woman never told her family members about the man or the harassment, the official said.

The police neither disclosed any details about the man nor confirmed if he was taken into custody.