Hyderabad woman gets five days in jail for false case 

April 18, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A local court here sentenced a resident of Mudfort to five-day simple imprisonment and imposed on her a fine of ₹200 for reporting a false case. Ummalla Chennamma, on April 15, reported to Karkhana police that two unknown persons robbed her of an eight-gram gold ornament at knifepoint. Police investigation, however, found that her version was an invented story. It was found that Chennamma, a day labourer, had the habit of consuming alcohol, and she staged the incident to make easy money.