Hyderabad woman conned of ₹1.80 crore in matrimonial fraud  

April 24, 2024 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Cyberabad Cyber Crime Police, on Tuesday, arrested Kommineni Vamshi Chowdary who allegedly conned a Hyderabad woman of ₹1.80 crore in the guise of marriage proposal.

Vamshi alias Krishna Vamshi has a history of matrimonial frauds. “He targeted women who were divorced or widows seeking alliance for their marriage on matrimonial websites,” a police official said. Vamshi, who was unemployed, claimed to be working for an American multinational. “He communicated with the woman and her family through U.S. phone numbers. Later, he also staged family conflict over marrying the woman who had two children,” the official said.  

A resident of Chittoor of Andhra Pradesh, Vamshi claimed that his family had blocked his accounts while the IT department had blocked his other accounts, necessitating funds to unfreeze them. Following this, believing his promise of marriage, the victim shared credentials of four of her bank accounts along with debit cards and gold and silver ornaments, only to see him go incommunicado. 

Earlier cases have been booked against Vamshi at Koramangala Police Station in Bangalore and Pakala of Chittoor for similar frauds, informed police.

