Hyderabad will be developed with Central funds: BJP

February 27, 2024 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader K. Laxman promised to develop Hyderabad with the help of funds from the Central government once the party is voted to power to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi back for a third term in the Parliament polls.

Addressing Vijay Sankalp Yatra meetings at Sanatnagar on Monday, he accused the governments of both the Congress and BRS Party of “cheating” Telangana people with their empty promises and failing to develop the twin cities to international standards.

“We have all fought for separate Telangana because of the injustice meted out under the united Andhra Pradesh State. But what has happened after Telangana formation is that the State suffered a lot under the BRS rule,” he claimed.

Instead of developing Hyderabad further, the BRS government under Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao the “entire income was shifted for the development of Sircilla, Siddipet and Gajwel constituencies.” The neglect of the capital region has been so severe that it gets inundated during the monsoon and the storm water drain development plan has remained mostly on paper, he charged.

Mr. Laxman, who is also the party national OBC president, pointed out that tall claims of cleaning Hussainsagar lake have remained on paper while the ₹370 crore spent for rejuvenating the water body has been a wasted effort. The KCR government also assured to provide round-the-clock water supply but could not do it. “In fact, the capital does not even have a comprehensive master plan,” he said.

‘Return lands of the poor’

At a separate public meeting, former Minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender urged the Congress government to take steps to return the lands forcibly acquired from the poor by the previous BRS government, as promised before the elections.

Participating in the ongoing ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’ at Gajwel, Mr. Rajender demanded the government to render justice to those citizens who had lost their farm lands for various projects under the previous regime. He exuded confidence that people will support the BJP in the Parliament polls as the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had taken steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of fertilisers and seeds for the benefit of the farmers, besides taking up various development and welfare schemes.