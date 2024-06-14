GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Water Board’s ‘Dial your MD’ programme for grievance redressal to resume on June 15

Published - June 14, 2024 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) will restart its flagship citizen interactive programme ‘Dial your MD’ to listen to customer grievances directly and find resolutions.

Board chief C. Sudarshan Reddy will resume and attend the fortnightly programme, a first since COVID-19 disrupted it in 2019, between 4 p.m. and 5.30 p.m. on June 15 (Saturday).

Customers can explain their grievances directly to the managing director, other directors, chief general managers and general managers for resolution of long-standing issues relating water supply, its quality, sewage management and billing by quoting their Consumer Account Number (CAN) and residential address. ‘Dial your MD’ telephone numbers are 040-23442881/23442882/23442883.

Mr. Sudarshan, in addition to the telephone-in programme, also announced the relaunch of its in-person meetings. He said aggrieved customers can directly visit the offices of divisional general managers in their nearest locations every Monday for the ‘Prajavani’ programme to present their case.

