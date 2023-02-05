Hyderabad wakes up to Formula E racing season; traffic restrictions from Monday

February 05, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Hyderabad

Formula E is the new toast of the city but citizens of Hyderabad have to take alternative routes as the Necklace road will be closed from February 6th evening onwards for the upcoming racing World Championship.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Hindu stating that the Necklace road and the adjacent roads will be under strict police security ring for the Formula E race that is scheduled to be held on February 10-11.

“Around 200 police personnel have already been deployed and we request the public to take alternate routes and avoid the Khairatabad area as it will be closed from February 6th evening onwards,” a top police official told The Hindu.

The senior police official further stated that the public need not panic as adequate arrangements have been made to ensure smooth conduct of the marquee event.

“We are well prepared and apart from the Cyberabad and central zone wings, additional security will be in place. The traffic management will be a challenging task but we are ready for it. We will be conducting a dry run soon,” the official said.

Telugu Thalli flyover will be chock-a-block in the upcoming weekend as Nallagutta junction and the famous Ganesh temple in Khairatabad will be brimming with racing enthusiasts.

In another development, the racing cars that touched down at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport will be wheeled into the street circuit on Monday.

“Around 28 racing cars will be wheeled into the racing circuit and we are geared up to host the race. As far as logistics is concerned, we are well equipped and the government along with other agencies are doing a great job. The maiden Formula E race will be a successful one,” an official related to the race said.

Avalanche Andretti Formula E, TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team, Envision Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Mahindra Racing, DS Penske, Nissan Formula E Team, Maserati MSG Racing, NIO 333 Racing, and ABT CUPRA Formula E Team are the 11 teams that will be racing in the street circuit of Hyderabad.