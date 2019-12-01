Hyderabad veterinarian rape and murder: Telangana CM orders fast track court to try accused

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered immediate constitution of a fast track court to try the accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Shadnagar.
He gave instructions in this regard to officials on Sunday while discussing measures to speed up trial of the case and severe punishment to accused. He also asked them to start the process of setting up the fast track court immediately, a release said.
Mr. Rao recalled the constitution of a fast track court that delivered judgement in 56 days in the case of a minor girl's murder in Warangal. There was need for such verdict in the instant case too. He expressed the willingness of government to extend all assistance to the family of the veterinarian.
