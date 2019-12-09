Hyderabad veterinarian rape accused killing: Telangana forms Special Investigation Team

The Telangana government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of four accused in the gang-rape and murder of a woman veterinarian.

The SIT headed by Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat will immediately begin investigation into the case and examine the evidence gathered so far by the Cyberabad police. All cases related to the case registered across the State would be probed by the SIT.

A notification issued in the name of Chief Secretary SK Joshi said the team consisted of seven other police officers — Wanaparthy SP K Apoorva Rao, Mancherial DCP Uday Kumar Reddy, Rachakonda Addl. DCP (SOT) Surender Reddy, Sangareddy DSP P Sridhar Reddy, Rachakonda IT Cell inspector Sridhar Reddy, Koratala Circle Inspector Raja Shekar Raju and Sangareddy DCRB Inspector Venu Gopal Reddy.

The constitution of the SIT was recommended by the Director-General of Police in a letter to the government on the rape and murder of the vet and the subsequent death of the four accused in an exchange of fire with the police when they were taken to the scene for reconstruction of the crime at Chatanpalli near Shadnagar.

Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in PUCL V/s State of Maharashtra and others, the notification said investigation into such cases shall be entrusted to an independent investigation agency or police team of another police station under the supervision of a senior officer.

It said that a SIT was necessary for sustained and focused investigation, and all the government agencies, including the State police, would extend all possible assistance to the team, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case.

“The SIT will conduct the investigation into the death of -- Mohammed Arif, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen and Ch. Chennakeshavulu -- and will recover and preserve the material evidence related to their death,” the notification said.

The investigation team would also identify the witnesses and record their statements, including those of police personnel, involved in the death of the four accused persons.

“The cause and circumstances leading to the death of the four persons should be ascertained with reasons and establish truth,” the notification said.

The SIT should complete the investigation and submit the report before a competent court of law on point of jurisdiction, the notification said.