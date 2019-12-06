Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Accused killed in retaliatory firing says Cyberabad Commissioner

The police resorted to retaliatory firing after two of the accused snatched our weapons and opened fire, said Cyberabad Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, who was part of the 10-member team that killed all the four accused in the gang rape and murder of Hyderabad-based veterinary doctor, in the early hours of Friday.

Lorry driver Md. Arif, and cleaners Jollu Naveen, Jollu Shiva and Ch. Chennakeshavulu, accused of gang-raping, murdering and setting ablaze a young ‘Disha’ on November 27, were all killed in an encounter at Chatanpally, barely 400 metres away from the original scene of crime. The police had taken them to the crime spot to recreate the scene.

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Sajjanar said a team comprising 10 policemen escorted the accused to the crime scene after they confessed their crime and claimed they had thrown away the victim’s mobile phone, power bank, watch and other items in the ground near Chatanpalli.

Our weapons were unlocked, when Arif snatched a 0.9 mm pistol and opened fire, Mr. Sajjanar claimed. Chennakeshavulu too snatched a weapon from another policeman, while the other two accused started pelting stones and hitting us with sticks they found in the open ground, he added.

“We first warned them, asked them to surrender. Since they opened fire, we had to retaliate,” Mr. Sajjanar claimed. He also insisted that the accused were “not handcuffed”.

SI Venkateshwarlu and constable Aravind Goud from Nandigama Police Station suffered injuries when Shiva and Naveen attacked them, Mr. Sajjanar said adding that the policemen didn’t suffer any bullet injuries.

Mr. Sajjanar confirmed all the accused received bullet injuries on their chest. “The encounter lasted for about 15 minutes,” he added.

The police suspect the accused were involved in similar offenses in neighbouring States of Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, besides Telangana. “We have done the DNA profile of the culprits,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

The bodies of the accused have been shifted to Mehboobnagar government hospital for post mortem.