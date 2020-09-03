Hyderabad University rescinds promotions, to conduct exams as per SC guidelines

Students unable to attend exams from September 16, will get another chance to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5.

After deciding to promote the final semester students in June this year based on the continuous assessment and Cumulative Grade Point Average, the University of Hyderabad has decided to cancel the results and conduct examinations online to facilitate their graduation as per the Supreme Court directions given to the UGC.

However, the varsity has decided to give flexible options to students since most of them are away, and this will be done in coordination with the Deans and Heads of the Departments concerned.

In an open letter to the students, Vice-Chancellor Podile Appa Rao said that end-semester examinations will be conducted online for the final semester post-graduate students from September 16. The decision, he said, was taken at a meeting of a high-level committee headed by the two Pro Vice-Chancellors and followed by a discussion with Heads of Departments and Deans of Schools.

The Vice-Chancellor said the University was compelled to comply with the orders of the Supreme Court on August 28 upholding the guidelines of the UGC to declare the results only after conducting end-semester examinations for the final semester students. Or else, there is a danger of degrees going unrecognised causing immense trouble to the students.

He said those students who are unable to attend the exams from September 16, will have another opportunity to appear in the second spell of exams scheduled for October 5.

Prof. Appa Rao further explained that while the earlier decision was taken with the best interests of the students in mind, following the SC judgement, the University has scheduled the end-semester examinations so as to not jeopardise the future of students if their degrees were to be invalidated by regulatory authorities. “The Heads and Deans will work out a range of flexible options to administer the examinations online and minimise the inconvenience to students,” he said in the letter.

He assured the students that the University administration, along with the academic leadership of various units, will come up with a range of flexible options for the online examination and minimise the trouble to the students.