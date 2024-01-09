GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival from Jan 24

January 09, 2024 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

The ninth edition of the Hyderabad Tyagaraja Aradhana Music Festival (HTAMF) will be held at Shilparamam, Madhapur from January 24 to 28 by the Sanskriti Foundation.

The five-day festival encompasses multiple events with evening concerts by many accomplished musicians. The main event, the Pancharatna Seva, will be held on January 28 and it will be a hybrid event; artists present at the venue will be joined by hundreds of artists from across the globe virtually.

Sanskriti Foundation will also felicitate Modumudi Sudhakar, renowned Carnatic Vocalist. In the previous editions, eminent musicians such as Annavarapu Ramaswamy, Yella Venkateshwara Rao, Akella Mallikarjuna Sarma, V Kamalakara Rao, Hyderabad Sisters, Ayyagari Syamasundaram, Hyderabad Brothers – D Raghavachari and D Seshachari Garu and Avasarala Kanyakumari were hosted.

Details can be had from YSS Krishna on 90525-11130, Violin Vasu on 85018-67888 and Vasudevan on 98856-94017, a press release said.

