Hyderabad turns pink as CM KCR turns 69

February 17, 2023 03:39 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The first birthday of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after he took his political steps towards New Delhi with the formation of Bharat Rashtra Samiti(BRS) was celebrated by the party cadre and his followers painting the city pink, cutting cakes and organising blood donation camps and special pujas.

Hyderabad city and other towns in the State were decked up with colourful banners and hoardings extending birthday wishes and depicting the State government’s different welfare and development programmes.

As Mr. Rao turned 69 on Friday, wishes poured in from across the country, including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political leaders of various hues. Mr. Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister Shri K Chandrashekhar Rao garu. I pray for his long life and good health.”

Chief Ministers from different States also joined in wishing with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin tweeting to extend Mr. KCR “a long and healthy life in service of the people of Telangana and in fighting divisive politics.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Telugu praying for the long and healthy life.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP also tweeted wishing “May maa Kamakhya and Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev bless him with good health and a long life.” Union Ministers and other celebrities also tweeted to wish the CM. Actor Chiranjeevi wished Mr. KCR a long and healthy life.

Chief Minister’s daughter and MLC, K. Kavitha kicked off the celebrations at midnight cutting a cake at the LB Stadium, and early in the morning she offered prayers at Balkampet temple wishing him good health and more life in the service of the nation. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao tweeted the achievements of Mr. KCR and said he was born to change people’s lives. He also cut a cake in Siddipet and participated in a blood donation camp.

The Municipal Minister and KCR’s son K.T. Rama Rao released the biography of the Chief Minister written in Braille language. The book is published by the State Disabled Corporation and was unveiled by the Minister in the presence of visually challenged people. Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy, Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy, and Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santhosh Kumar and others planted saplings wishing the Chief Minister. Mr. Santosh Kumar and Mr. Malla Reddy performed a special pooja at the Keesara Gutta temple.

Celebrations were held at the BRS office where Ministers, MLAs and the cadre participated. Home Minister, Mahmood Ali along with senior leaders cut a giant 69 Kg cake marking the 69th birthday of the Chief Minister. Special prayers were held at Churches and other religious places wishing a healthy life for Mr. KCR.

