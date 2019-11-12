Hyderabad train collision | A narrow escape for passengers

Passengers on the Lingampally to Falaknuma train in Hyderabad had a miraculous escape on Monday morning as their train collided head on with the Secunderabad-bound Hundry Express just outside the Kacheguda station.

The MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train to Falaknuma was moving from Platform No.2 to the mainline when it crashed into the engine of the incoming train bound towards Platform No.4.

In the impact, five compartments of the MMTS train and three of the Express train, including the diesel engine were derailed.

A more serious incident was averted as the local train was yet to pick up speed while the oncoming Express had slowed down at the station.

“We felt a big jolt and loud noise. Passengers in the forward carriages were screaming as a few were thrown out and others managed to jump out,” said RPF Home Guard M.R.L. Reddy, who was deployed in the ladies coach of the MMTS train.

“I was sitting next to a window and jumped out in time but a man next to me was injured as he was thrown into the opposite seat,” said Saketh, a student from Falaknuma.

Probe ordered

“We suspect the loco pilot of MMTS overshot the signal and left the platform and even after noticing the oncoming train, he did not manage to apply the brakes,” said a SCR official.

Ram Kripal, Commissioner Railway Safety, Southern Central Circle-Secunderabad, will conduct an inquiry.

“The Ministry of Railways has taken today’s accident very seriously. Member (Traction), Additional Member (Signal & Telecom) and ED, Safety, Railway Board, will visit the site. Ex gratia will be disbursed to the injured passengers at the rate of ₹5,000 to those with minor injuries and ₹25,000 to passengers having grievous injuries,” said an official release.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted: “Received the tragic news of the train accident in Hyderabad & immediate instructions have been given to the authorities for assistance & monitoring. Railway administration is extending assistance & have made arrangements for the treatment of the injured at the accident site.”