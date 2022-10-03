Hyderabad Traffic Police’s drive records 472 violations on day one 

Hyderabad Traffic Police has installed bollards and traffic cones to mark ‘Free Left’ for motorists at various junctions in the city. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The Hyderabad Traffic Police’s drive to de-congest roads through ‘ROPE – Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments’, compulsory implementation of ‘Stop Line’ and ‘Free Left’ began on Monday, and a total of 472 violations were recorded.

Another 18 violations of road encroachments by shops and establishments were also recorded. A total of ₹ 3.65 lakh was collected in fines.

The police introducing the traffic de-congestion plan last week, had said population of vehicles, particularly post-COVID, was significant, and that was one of the reasons for persistent jams in the city. Road encroachment by vendors, hawkers, shops and establishments, illegal parking, among others, are also reasons, it said.

On Monday, the first day of implementation of the drive, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A.V. Ranganath inspected junctions and observed adherence of rules by motorists.

At Jubilee Hills Road No. 45 junction, the officers were seen interacting with vehicle users on compulsory ‘Stop Line’ rule and not obstructing ‘Free Left’.

Marking the beginning of the drive, a few junctions in the city were installed with traffic cones, bollards and ropes to facilitate ‘Free Left’. Visibly, most of the traffic junctions, bottlenecks and traffic-prone areas were manned by at least one traffic personnel.

Speaking to media persons, Mr. Anand said ‘ROPE’, ‘Free Left’ and ‘Stop Line’ drive is one of the many drives the police would implement to de-congest city roads. He said the initial three days of the drive will be educational in nature, to make road and vehicle users aware of the rules.

“Purchase and use of own vehicles has particularly increased in the post-COVID time, but it is time to get back to convenient and safe public transport systems, a major way to decongest roads. The role of leaders from political parties is crucial in our efforts through these drives, we appeal to them to support us,” he said.

Frustrated that the traffic police stopped him and reproached, while he was on the wrong route of the road near his shop, a motorcyclist got down and set his vehicle on fire at Ameerpet.

The Traffic authority issued a clarification later in the evening, as the incident video went viral, and said the rider of the vehicle S. Ashok, a mobile shop owner, was commuting in the opposite direction and causing inconvenience.

“The vehicle was stopped as he was in the wrong direction which is dangerous to both him and others. The police are enforcing laws for the safety of commuters and are acting strictly against violators,” the statement said.