Hyderabad traffic police remove encroachments on Tolichowki road

Updated - November 26, 2024 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special drives under ROPE to be continued across the commissionerate

The Hindu Bureau

In a major push to improve traffic flow and public safety in Hyderabad, the city’s Traffic Police conducted a special drive on Tuesday under Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments (ROPE).

Led by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand, the drive targeted unauthorised vendors and other encroachments on footpaths and carriageways on Tolichowki main road. Traffic police deployed manpower, cranes and vehicles to remove obstructions and reclaim public spaces.

The police also addressed the misuse of sirens on four-wheelers, which pose a threat to road safety and order. Following a month-long campaign, the traffic police seized 1,015 sirens and 525 multi-tone horns which were crushed under a road roller during the drive.

Special drives under ROPE will be continued across the commissionerate to clear the footpaths and recover the road width, the official said.

Speaking to the media, Commissioner Anand highlighted the lack of cooperation from some local politicians in addressing traffic issues.

“Unless the footpaths are cleared and carriageway is free of obstruction, the traffic congestion will not subside. Most of these roadside vendors are not poor. They are from other States and encroaching the public places by paying hefty sums to the local mafia-like elements. It is surprising to note that the shopkeepers are leasing the space in front of their shops for a decent sum,” Mr. Anand said.

With an estimated 88 lakh vehicles on Hyderabad’s roads daily, addressing traffic congestion requires a multi-pronged approach and active cooperation from all stakeholders, including citizens, politicians and various organisations, the official added.

