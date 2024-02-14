GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hyderabad Traffic police organise awareness programme for auto, truck drivers 

February 14, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, on Tuesday, organised an awareness programme for auto and truck drivers, and hawkers, at Kings Palace Function Hall, Gudimalkapur. The 35th road safety month (15 January – 14 February) as directed by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, involved several stakeholders like the Regional Transport Authorities, the police and highway. The motto is that motorists should be ‘road safety heroes’, explained Mr. Viswaprasad.

“Hyderabad has about 1.20 lakh autos which are the main stakeholders of urban transport in the city,” said P. Viswaprasad, Additional Commissioner of Police - Traffic, Hyderabad. Highlighting traffic violations committed by them, he sought their cooperation in improving the traffic situation of the city.

Police commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy said the awareness programmes as part of the campaign would reach every citizen to spread the message that following road safety rules will avoid accidents. He later joined the other guests to release pre-recorded auto messages on road safety. Actor Siddu Jonnalagadda of ‘DJ Tillu’ fame shared his experience on road safety with the drivers. He remembered his near-miss accident and stressed about the importance of seatbelt and helmet.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.