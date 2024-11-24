Hyderabad Traffic Police nabs 14,000 drunk drivers in three months 

Nearly 14,000 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol by the Hyderabad Traffic Police in the past three months. From August 24 to November 21, 13,933 people were caught driving under the influence of alcohol, leading to the filing of 13,188 charge sheets in various courts.

A fine of ₹2.87 crore was slapped on the violators.

The crackdown has resulted in a range of consequences for the offenders. 52,080 drunk drivers have been booked in 2024, with 824 of them sentenced to imprisonment ranging from 1 to 10 days.

Additionally, 227 drunk drivers were ordered to perform community service for 2 days, while 99 driving licences were suspended for periods ranging from 2 to 6 months.

The courts have also imposed a total fine of ₹2,87,20,600 on all violators.

A special drive conducted on November 9 led to the arrest of 327 drunk drivers in a single day. Notably, on October 4, 44 drunk drivers were sentenced to jail terms ranging from 2 to 4 days.

The data given by the police revealed that 633 motorists were found to have Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels exceeding 200 mg/100 ml., significantly higher than the permissible limit of 30 mg/100 ml. Two-wheeler drivers accounted for the majority of drunk driving offences, with 11,904 (85%) of the total arrests.

In an effort to educate and counsel drunk drivers, the Hyderabad Traffic Police invited offenders and their family members to Traffic Training Institutes in Goshamahal and Begumpet. “The aim is to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and promote responsible behaviour,” police said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police urged all motorists to refrain from driving under the influence of alcohol, as it significantly increases the risk of accidents and fatalities. The police encouraged the use of public transport, cab, auto rickshaw, or bike taxi services as safer alternatives.

Drunk driving is a punishable offence under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, carrying a fine of up to ₹10,000 and/or 6 months imprisonment.

Repeat offenders may face suspension of their driving licences for a period of 3 months or more, or even permanent revocation.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), P. Viswa Prasad, reiterated the department’s commitment to road safety and urged motorists to prioritise responsible driving. He emphasised the potential consequences of drunk driving, not only for the offenders but also for other road users.