Hyderabad Traffic Police lifts restrictions around Formula E race venue

February 13, 2023 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

Motorists enter into heater arguments with traffic personnel over continued road diversions during the day event after the event

The Hindu Bureau

The twitter post by Hyderabad Traffic Police.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Sunday, after witnessing heated arguments between motorists and traffic personnel over continued road diversions during the day, announced that the restrictions in and around the Formula E race venue have been lifted.

The announcement came via a Twitter post by the Traffic authority at around 5.45 p.m., and informed that the restrictions in and around NTR Marg and Hussainsagar were lifted at 5.30 p.m. And that, the traffic was being allowed through Telugu Thalli-NTR Marg-Necklace Road and VV Statue, which were closed over the past few days for the racing events.

Motorists passing through the Necklace Rotary, the centre of the Formula E, as seen on videos shot by general public, were seen questioning traffic personnel of the continued re-routing even after completion of the Formula – E Prix.

They also protested that there were no signboards or flexis to indicate restrictions and alternative routes.

“Why should we be inconvenienced even after the event? Should motorcyclists keep going around to find an alternative route at every junction to get to the destination?” a furious road user protested.

The Traffic authority as part of its earlier announcement regarding traffic restrictions in view of the racing events had informed road users to avoid VV Statue (Khairatabad) junction, old Saifabad PS junction, Ravindra Bharati, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli junction, Necklace rotary, Nalla Gutta junction, Katta Maisamma lower Tank Bund, Tank Bund, Nampally, NMDC and Masab Tank, till February 12 (Sunday).

