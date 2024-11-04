Hyderabad Traffic Police launch crackdown on helmetless riders and wrong-side drivers

In a bid to curb rising road accidents, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will launch a special drive against helmetless riding and wrong-side driving starting from November 5.

The decision comes in the wake of three recent fatal accidents involving motorcyclists who were not wearing helmets, said Additional Commissioner (Traffic) P. Viswa Prasad.

On November 1, a 48-year-old rider died after colliding with a LCV at Alaska Junction. On November 2, a 25-year-old woman was fatally struck by an RTC bus near Tarnaka. And on November 3, a 49-year-old rider succumbed to head injuries after a head-on collision with a car while driving on the wrong side of NTR Marg.

“So far in 2024, there have been 215 fatal road accidents which claimed the life of 100 motorcyclists and their death was due to not wearing helmets, which is about 46% of total fatalities. Wearing of helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 70% and fatality by 40% and not wearing a helmet increases the risk of fatal injuries by three times,” explained the officer.

Strict enforcement and public awareness

To enforce helmet usage and prevent wrong-side driving, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose hefty fines and penalties as per the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. Violators of helmet rules will be fined ₹200, while those caught driving on the wrong side of the road will face a fine of ₹2,000 and a three-month suspension of their driving licence.

The police have also been conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about road safety. The public is encouraged to report traffic violations to the Hyderabad Traffic Police through their Facebook, X (Twitter), or Traffic Helpline (9010203626).