Hyderabad traffic police gear up for election season amid rising temperatures and surge in vehicular traffic

April 20, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Traffic police in Hyderabad have their hands full as they brace for tough duty days amid the election season and rising temperatures.

Speaking to The Hindu, senior officials from the department underscored a 20-25% deficit in the traffic police force in the city, adding that the shortage has deepened with many officials engaged in election duties.

“There has been a significant upshoot in the annual vehicular traffic post pandemic with the public returning to offices, particularly four-wheelers. As compared to just 3.5 lakh cars per year in 2019, the vehicle population in Hyderabad was over 8.5-9 lakh cars per year in 2023,” DCP of Hyderabad Traffic Police (I) Subha Rayudu said.

According to data shared by the department, the city which had a vehicle population of about 64 lakh in 2019 has increased to over 85.48 lakh in February 2024. Interestingly, as many as 1,250 new vehicles are registered every day in Hyderabad on an average. “However, the increase in vehicle population is not proportional to the increase in traffic police and roads in the city,” said the official.

Moreover, he also highlighted that the floor area ratio that determines density of an area is not being maintained which leads to massive congestion during peak hours in particular areas.

Summer ready

“As difficult as it gets with rising temperatures, we are bound to fulfil our duties. The department has been providing adequate amount of support to tackle the heatwave on ground,” said M. Kalyan, official from the Begumpet traffic police who works in dual duties between 2 p.m.- 10 p.m. and 8 a.m.– 2 p.m. every day at Paradise junction.

“As two officials are deployed, we share the load during peak hours and look out for shade to get some respite during non-peak hours,” he added.

Another traffic police official M. Narayana from Hyderabad echoed a similar sentiment.

To ease duty woes for city traffic police personnel amid rising temperatures, officials have been provided with new sunglasses and cloth shoes at the beginning of the month. Meanwhile, buttermilk, energy drink and water are served to officials by the department at regular intervals.

Meanwhile, the Cyberabad traffic police personnel have been provided with special round shaped hats to block direct sunlight from all sides. “Officials were struggling with traditional helmets as it absorbs heat faster. We have received new round hats from Jalandhar and have distributed them to all our officers hoping it will ease things for them,” Mr. Davis explained.

Mr. Rayudu said that an advisory has been issued for commuters to avoid travelling unnecessarily during non-peak hours of the day between 11 a.m.- 5 pm.

Meanwhile, explaining other ground issues faced by employees, Cyberabad Joint DCP (Traffic) D. Joel Davis said that wrong side driving, unauthorised parking and entry into the city are among the major problems. “The public should be more mindful of such offences,” he said.

