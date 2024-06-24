Hyderabad traffic police and NSS team up to spread traffic awareness

The Hyderabad Traffic Police, along with the National Service Scheme (NSS) have launched a programme to utilise the services of volunteers for traffic regulation and for spreading awareness about road safety among citizens of Hyderabad.

The programme was attended by Telangana state DGP Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary of Education Burra Venkatesham, and Hyderabad police chief K. Sreenivasa Reddy. In Hyderabad city, 15,000 challans are generated against traffic violation every day, but there is no effect of deterrence, said the officials.

DGP Ravi Gupta said that the NSS volunteers who are attending traffic training will also train other students of their colleges which will definitely spread traffic awareness and discipline among commuters.

The decision was taken to use the services of NSS volunteers in three pivotal areas, including traffic management, safety of girl child and awareness against spy cameras in business establishments. These initiatives are vital steps towards building a safer and well-informed community, said Commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy.

In the first phase, 300 volunteers will be imparted training on traffic regulation and education by Hyderabad Traffic Police at the Traffic Training Institute (TTI), Goshamahal. Each batch will be of 100 volunteers who will be on traffic rules, traffic safety, traffic drill and hands-on practical training at junctions.

Their services will be utilised at major junctions, pelican signals, bus bays and foot-over-bridges with emphasis on traffic regulation and spreading awareness on road safety.

Additional CP of Traffic P. Viswa Prasad said that among road accidents across the world, India’s contribution is 11%, with a mere 1% of vehicle population and 2% of road network which clearly reflects the magnitude of traffic problem.

Commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy appealed to motorists to follow lane discipline and behave responsibly on the roads by avoiding overspeeding, overloading, triple riding, cell phone driving, driving without helmet, drunken driving and racing. “Hyderabad Traffic police are working with the available infrastructure and in all climate conditions. Officials are working in coordination with GHMC for clearing water logging for free flow of traffic. I advise establishments to follow the norm of 40% of space for parking of vehicles and build vertical parking lots for their customers,” said the official.