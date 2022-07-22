Hyderabad: Traffic curbs on Sunday, Monday in view of Bonalu

Hyderabad police will impose traffic restrictions in view of the Lal Darwaza Mahankali Bonalu processions to be held on Sunday and Monday.

Traffic curbs will be in place in the police limits of Charminar, Mirchowk, Falaknuma and Bahadurpura, from noon to 11 p.m.

Traffic coming from Engine Bowli and Falaknuma will not be allowed towards Aliyabad and will be diverted at new Shamsheer Gunj T-junction towards Goshala, Tadban or Goshala Misri Gunj and Khilwath.

Traffic coming from Rajanna Bowli towards Lal Darwaza temple will be diverted at Pather-ki-Darga lane towards Ramaswamy Gunj.

Traffic coming from Kandikal Gate will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza temple road and will be diverted at Old Chatrinaka PS Y-junction towards Gowlipura.

Traffic coming from Balagunj will not be allowed towards Lal Darwaza temple and will be diverted at Laxmi Devi Pan shop towards Nehru Statue Nagul Chinta junction.

Traffic coming from Uppuguda and Chatrinaka side via Gowlipura will not be allowed towards Mohammed Shukoor mosque and will be diverted at Balraj Jewelers point, Gowlipura X-roads towards Moghalpura Police Station.

Traffic coming from Meer-ka-Daira and Moghalpura will not be allowed towards Hari Bowli X-Roads and will be diverted towards Moghalpura water tank area.

Traffic coming towards Charminar Main Road from Asra Hospital and Moghalpura water tank will be diverted towards Bibi Bazar.

Traffic coming from Bhavani Nagar and Mirjumla Talab will not be allowed towards Charminar and will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X-Roads towards Alijah Kotla (Miralam Mandi road).

Traffic coming from Alijha Kotla/Moghalpura areas towards Charminar via Sardar Mahal road will be diverted at Chowk Maidan Khan towards Hafiz Danka Mosque/Arman Hotel via Sri Gayatri Collage and Alijha Kotla.

Traffic coming from Yakutpura will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Etabar Chowk towards Mir Alam Mandi and Alijha Kotla road.

Traffic coming from Purani Haveli towards Tipu Khana Masjid via Chatta Bazar will be diverted at Lakkad Kote X-Roads towards APAT Junction or Dar-ul-Shifa.

Traffic coming from Chaderghat / Noorkhan Bazar / S.J Rotary / Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Salar Jung Museum road and will be diverted at S.J Rotary towards Purani Haveli road, Shivaji Bridge and Chaderghat.

Traffic coming from Fateh Darwaza will not be allowed towards Himmatpura X-Roads/Rajesh Medical Hall and will be diverted at Volga Hotel T-Junction towards Khilwath road.

Traffic coming from Khilwath road or Moosabowli road will not be allowed towards Laad Bazar and will be diverted at Motigalli T-junction towards Khilwat playground or Moosa Bowli.

Traffic coming from Bandi ka Adda and Ghansi Bazaar will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Mitte-Ke-Sher (Sher-E-Batul Kaman) towards Ghansi Bazar and Chelapura.

Traffic coming from Puranapul, Goodwill Hotel and Moosa Bowli will not be allowed towards Nayapool via High Court Gate No. 1 along the Musi and will be diverted at Muslim Jung Bridge towards Bhoolaxmi Temple-Begum Bazar-Chatri.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda and Siddiamber Bazar towards Nayapool will be diverted at Afzalgunj towards Muslimjung Bridge via Osmania General Hospital back road along the Musi or Shivaji Bridge.

The main road between Madina X-Roads to Engine Bowli, via Gulzar House, Charminar bus terminal, Himmatpura, Nagulchinta, and Aliabad will be closed for all traffic till the conclusion of Bonalu processions.

Parking places

Devotees coming from Aliabad can park their vehicles in a single-line formation near Devi Plywood opposite the Shalibanda Post Office on the main road.

Devotees coming from Hari Bowli and Gowlipura side can park their vehicles at Arya Vysya Mandi opposite Sudha Theatre lane, Alka Theatre open place, VDP school ground and Mithra Sports Club.

Devotees coming from Old PS Chatrinaka can park at Apsara Menaka Talkies open place, Sree Venkateswaa Temple, Laxmi Nagar, Saraswathi Vidyanikethan, Govt. Jr. College, Falaknuma, Phoolbagh Chaman ground near Pattar ki Darga.

Devotees coming from Moosabowli and Mirchowk can park at Charminar Bus Terminal. Procession vehicles should park in a single line at Delhi Gate.

TSRTC and APSRTC buses will not be allowed towards Charminar, Falaknuma and Nayapool and will be terminated at Old CBS, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa X-Roads and Engine Bowli and will take alternate routes open to them.