Hyderabad to treat 100% of sewage by Sept: KTR

Government plans to build 21 new STPs for the sewage generated in GHMC limits, says Minister

July 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

By September of this year, Hyderabad will be treating all of the sewage generated within the city limits. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Rama Rao made this promise on Saturday while inaugurating the 15 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) built at a cost of ₹ 41 crores at Kokapet.

Speaking after inaugurating the utility, Mr. Rama Rao said Hyderabad generates about 2000 MLD of sewage every day. “Every other city manages to treat 30 to 40% sewage. We are going to be treating 100% of the sewage generated by the city. We are investing ₹ 3,866 crores to build 31 new STPs to treat 1,259 MLD. We have sought financial help from the Central government but I am not very confident of getting any money from them,” said Mr. Rama Rao. The city already has 25 STPs treating 772 MLD.

“About 11 lakh families are being provided free drinking water up to 20,000 litres per month in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area. The government has spent ₹850 crore for this purpose,” said the Minister.

