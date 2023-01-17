Hyderabad to pitch for project under climate resilience programme

January 17, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State government is preparing proposals to pitch the city for the climate resilience programme of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) established within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), in order to develop the infrastructure to withstand extreme climate events such as drought and floods.

A concept note has been prepared by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and sent to the government for approval, for carrying out a pilot project in the city, with funding close to ₹250 crore aimed from GCF.

With Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) as the nodal agency, and GHMC, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), and Ground Water department as the major stakeholders, the ‘Climate Resilient City’ project aims to bring the city to a homeostasis in relation to water conservation and regulation.

According to the proposals, the project involves measures to reduce surface water discharge and improve groundwater recharge in the city.

Water holding capacity

“As of now, the stormwater drains are being widened in order to save the city from flooding. But this cannot be an option in future vis-à-vis the increasing intensity of cloudbursts every year. We cannot go on widening the drains forever. The idea of this project is to create infrastructure so that the city’s water holding capacity is increased,” shared an official under the condition of anonymity.

Towards this direction, more water harvesting structures will be built across the city, and measures will be taken for regulation of water discharged from various communities.

Zero discharge colonies and communities will be developed so that rainwater is stopped from escaping the catchment area and flooding other localities.

Groundwater recharge

Pilot will be taken up in select areas where inundation has been a chronic phenomenon during heavy rains. Water discharge from the sewage treatment plants installed in gated communities too will be brought to zero.

“Water from the rooftops should be connected to injection wells in each and every community. The rainwater in open spaces will be diverted to parks and open grounds to enable ground water recharge,” the official explained.

Apart from these, the concept note also proposes underground storage sumps constructed in localities prone to waterlogging, besides suggesting enactment and control against groundwater extraction. Deliberations have been on among various departments for the past six months, which have culminated into a concept note recently, officials said.