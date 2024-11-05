Hyderabad to host annual cybersecurity summit to address growing cyber threats

The Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) is set to host the H.A.C.K. (Hyderabad Annual Cybersecurity Knowledge) Summit 2024 on November 6 at The Park Hotel in Somajiguda.

This event aims to bring together cybersecurity experts, government officials, and industry leaders to address the pressing issue of cyber threats and discuss strategies to enhance cybersecurity measures.

Chairman of HCSC and Commissioner of Hyderabad Police, C. V. Anand, emphasised the importance of cybersecurity, stating, “Our commitment extends beyond policing. We aim to foster a culture of digital vigilance among citizens.” He further invited participants to join the summit to contribute to a safer digital future.

The summit will have the Minister for IT and Industries, D. Sridhar Babu, as chief guest, along with other prominent industry and government figures.

C. Shekar Reddy, general secretary of HCSC, highlighted the role of the summit in facilitating knowledge sharing and equipping participants with the latest tools and techniques to combat cyber threats.

Key highlights of the summit include panel discussions on emerging cyber threats and the role of AI in cybersecurity, fireside chats with celebrities and leaders on digital safety, live demos showcasing the latest cybersecurity tools and networking opportunities with cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and government officials.

