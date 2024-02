February 23, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Indian Dairy Association, South Zone, will host the 50th dairy industry conference, coinciding with the association’s 75th year, between March 4 and 6. The event will be hosted at the Hitex Exhibition Centre here and aims to bring together about 100 top officials from various dairies, government secretaries and other dignitaries. The event highlight includes a conclave on March 5, where dairy and husbandry ministers from all the southern states will engage in discussions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.