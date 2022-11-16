Hyderabad to host 4th edition of India Science Festival

November 16, 2022 07:00 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

Hyderabad will play host to the 4th edition of India Science Festival 2023.

Science talks, interdisciplinary panel discussions, immersive exhibits, interactive installations, hands-on workshops, policy round tables, book launches, film screenings and performances form part of ISF 2023, which will be held in Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Begumpet, from January 20-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foundation for Advancing Science and Technology India (FAST India), the organisers, said this in a release on Wednesday, announcing a MoU with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) for ISF 2023. The Science Festival’s poster was launched by Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Chief Innovation Officer to Telangana Shanta Thoutam, FAST India CEO Jayant Krishna, Director General of Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) Ajit Rangnekar and HPS Begumpet principal Madhav Deo Saraswat.

“TSIC is happy to partner with FAST India in complementing and disseminating the concept of science across India. Through this festival, we would like to continue to implement our State-as-a-whole approach and ensure students from all the 33 districts take part in celebrating and experiencing science,” Ms. Thoutam said.

With ‘Future Is Now,’ as its theme, ISF 2023 will explore the current advances and developments in science and technology shaping the present and future. Former Principal Scientific Advisor to the Central government K.Vijay Raghavan is the Chief Scientific Advisor to ISF 2023.

The organisers said ISF 2023 will be free and open to all and strive to connect young people and public with scientists, engineers, health professionals, innovators, industry professionals and experts from various fields. It will also bring together diverse actors in science, technology, and innovation ecosystem to discuss, collaborate and progress together. Mr. Krishna said that the Foundation is delighted to enter into a strategic relationship with Telangana government through TSIC for ISF 2023 at the prestigious HPS which would go a long way in reinforcing the State’s brand equity as the front-ranking science and technology destination, not only within India, but globally as well.

Trending

The inclusive ecosystem of science, technology and innovation in the State makes it an ideal host to not just dialogue on the sector, but also sensitise students from various demographics with exhibitions and campaigns,” Mr. Ranjan said.