Hyderabad to be developed like Beijing, 332 km Regional Ring Road to come up: KTR

November 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad will be developed into a global city like Beijing, which has five concentric ring roads, said Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He revealed plans for the development of a 332-kilometre Regional Ring Road (RRR) connecting Inner Ring Road (IRR) and Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Minister K.T. Rama Rao was speaking at a meeting organised by Telangana Builders Federation on Tuesday shared that the Regional Ring Road is expected to cover 40 % of the population in the State, linking 20 towns with the National Highways.

Highlighting the success of the BRS party under a “stable government and able leadership” since the formation of Telangana in 2014, Mr. Rama Rao emphasised that Hyderabad’s transformation occurred in the span of just 6.5 years under BRS governance, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a pointed remark aimed at the Congress party, KTR stated, “These people don’t understand the value of Hyderabad and its real estate. Rahul Gandhi and Congress want to win Telangana but we want to see Telangana winning.”

Addressing concerns of agriculture sector, the Minister expressed confidence in the well-being of farmers in Telangana, stating, “Today, any farmer in Telangana will say that even if something happens to him, my family will be fine. The land value has increased since then. All of us should think about how it has increased.”